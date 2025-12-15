A day after his emotions spilled over following the Heisman Trophy ceremony, Vanderbilt Commodores' star field general Diego Pavia issued a public apology addressing a social media post that quickly drew widespread attention.

On Sunday, Pavia took to X, formerly Twitter, to explain himself and issue an apology. In a lengthy statement, the Vanderbilt signal-caller acknowledged that his disappointment got the best of him and that his reaction detracted from what should have been a celebratory moment for others.

“Being a part of the Heisman ceremony last night as a finalist was such an honor,” Pavia posted on X, formerly Twitter. “As a competitor, just like in everything I do I wanted to win. To be so close to my dream and come up short was painful. I didn’t handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the way I wanted to. I have much love and respect for the Heisman voters and the selection process, and I apologize for being disrespectful. It was a mistake, and I am sorry.”

The apology came after Pavia finished second in the 2025 Heisman voting behind Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, marking a historic but bittersweet moment in both his career and Vanderbilt football history.

“Fernando Mendoza is an elite competitor and a deserving winner of the award. I have nothing but respect for his accomplishments as well as the success that Jeremiyah [Love] and Julian [Sayin] had this season,” Pavia added.

Pavia’s frustration became public shortly after Saturday night’s ceremony, when he posted a profane message directed at Heisman voters on his Instagram story. The post, which included the phrase “F-all the voters” along with a thumbs-down emoji, was later deleted.

However, the context surrounding Pavia’s emotions is massive. A former zero-star recruit, Pavia spent two years in junior college before playing at New Mexico State and eventually transferring to Vanderbilt.

In 2025 season, he delivered one of the greatest seasons in Commodores history, completing 71.2% of his passes for 3,192 yards and an SEC-leading 27 passing touchdowns. He led Vanderbilt to its first-ever 10-win season and became the program’s first Heisman finalist.

“I look forward to competing in front of my family and with my team one more time in the ReliaQuest Bowl,” Pavia noted.

As Vanderbilt prepares to face Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31, Pavia’s apology appears aimed at closing the chapter on the controversy and refocusing attention on his team’s historic season and one final opportunity to compete alongside his teammates.