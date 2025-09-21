The Virginia Tech football coaching search is already underway, and the names being linked to the opening reflect the program’s desire for stability.

After parting ways with Brent Pry, who finished his tenure with a 16-24 record, the Hokies are determined to bring in a leader with proven head coaching experience.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, candidates include USF’s Alex Golesh, South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, Memphis’s Ryan Silverfield, Army’s Jeff Monken, and Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea.

Former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and recently retired Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson have also been mentioned, while school legend Michael Vick has drawn intrigue despite limited experience.

Interim coach Philip Montgomery will guide the team for now, but the long-term direction remains the focus.

Amid this uncertainty, there is one clear sign that Virginia Tech’s leadership intends to back its next hire with resources.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that nearly $50 million will be added to the Hokies’ athletic department budget by the end of the month.

The infusion, announced via a video on X, formerly Twitter, positions Virginia Tech to compete more aggressively with top ACC programs.

From ⁦@CollegeGameDay⁩ on Saturday. What’s next at Oklahoma State? And a nugget on Virginia Tech’s future, where nearly $50 million is expected to be added to the athletic department budget by the end of the month. VT is aiming to be competitive with top of ACC. pic.twitter.com/ATEF5arpLO — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 21, 2025

The move underscores that the school is not only searching for the right coach but also providing the financial foundation to support winning in the modern college football landscape.

The additional funding is expected to bolster multiple areas: facilities, recruiting, and staff resources. In today’s climate, where NIL money and facilities arms races define much of the competition, Virginia Tech’s willingness to spend is critical.

After years of middling results since the end of the Frank Beamer era, Hokies fans are eager for signs that their program is serious about returning to relevance.

The timing also coincides with roster turbulence. Cornerback Dante Lovett entered the transfer portal after Pry’s dismissal and has already drawn interest from more than 25 schools, including Colorado and Penn State, according to On3’s Nakos.

Lovett, who was projected to start this season, represents the kind of talent the Hokies cannot afford to lose if they hope to climb back into contention.

The combination of staff turnover and portal departures illustrates the importance of making a decisive hire and creating stability quickly.

For now, the Virginia Tech football team is signaling a two-pronged approach: aggressively pursuing a proven head coach while also committing major resources to the broader athletic department.

Whether this $50 million boost will translate into wins remains to be seen, but it shows the Hokies are no longer content to drift in the middle of the ACC pack.