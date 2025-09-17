The roster fallout with Virginia Tech football has begun. Players from the Brent Pry era can now hop into the College Football Transfer Portal. Now Colorado and Penn State are among 25 schools pursuing a Hokies transfer cornerback.

Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals reported Wednesday that Dante Lovett has heard from multiple suitors.

“Lovett plans to redshirt this season and will have two years of eligibility remaining. In the first 24 hours since entering the transfer portal, his agent, Bryan Miller of The Familie, tells On3 he’s heard from more than 25 schools to this point,” Nakos reports.

Colorado's Deion Sanders rises as one head coach to watch here. “Coach Prime” has created a habit of luring in portal players to build his Buffaloes roster. James Franklin of Penn State recently added former USC wide receiver Kyron Hudson for star quarterback Drew Allar. Making Franklin one more name to watch for Lovett.

The insider adds how “no schools are standing out at this point” but is starting to have more talks with multiple schools.

Virginia Tech helped open door for Colorado, Penn State to pursue players

Pry's job became in jeopardy following an embarrassing loss to Old Dominion. The Atlantic Coast Conference school eventually relieved Pry of his duties.

Virginia Tech's list of potential replacements are growing. Even school legend and Norfolk State head coach Michael Vick is a trending contender for the opening. Vick dodged questions about his alma mater's opening, however, on Wednesday.

But by virtue of Pry's dismissal, players received the option to enter the portal. Which opens as a 30-day window following an abrupt change in coaching. Lovett is already a coveted name for Colorado, Penn State plus nationally ranked ACC foes Florida State and Georgia Tech — two more schools Nakos mentioned linked to the CB.

“Dante Lovett was projected to start this season and be a major part of the Virginia Tech secondary,” Nakos added.

Lovett broke up four passes and grabbed one interception through two stars last season. He collected 36 total tackles in 32 total games played. He's the only 2025 roster member to dip into the portal.

But Pry's dismissal impacts college football recruiting too. Four-star offensive tackle Thomas Wilder decommitted after Pry's firing — with the Hokies losing their top 2026 commit in the process.