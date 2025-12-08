The Green Bay Packers secured Sunday's win through a “scrappy mother f*****.” That's how Micah Parsons described game-sealing defender Keisean Nixon after picking off the Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams.

Parsons showed his relentless self in delivering two quarterback hits and one tackle in the 28-21 win. But seldom-known Nixon became the one sticking the dagger in off this end zone takeaway.

The NFL world saw a surprise hero in this historic rivalry game at Lambeau Field. Parsons, however, warned future teams about underestimating the veteran cornerback moving forward.

“He’s got a little short-man syndrome, he's a scrappy motherf*****. So scrappy, he's not to be played with,” Parsons said to reporters postgame. “He’s small in size, but he’s like a pitbull.”

Understanding Keisean Nixon scrapper side for Packers

“Hub City” molded the Packers' scrapper.

He grew up in Compton, California as an undersized kid. He starred for Salesian High in Boyle Heights — even playing at the same high school that had a younger talent named Deommodore Lenoir. Nixon, however, didn't draw much intrigue from college coaches due to academics and his size.

He journeyed to Arizona Western College to build more highlight tape — and became a junior college All-American. Nixon won over South Carolina — offering him a chance to play in the Southeastern Conference.

Nixon never heard his name called in the 2019 NFL Draft, though. He latched on with the Oakland Raiders and made his run with special teams. But the Raiders elevated him to starter in an early September game of his rookie year — and now can't stay away from the field.

Nixon rose as a valuable return ace but is now growing as a feisty cornerback. He's picked off one pass in every season he's been with the Packers. But the 5-foot-10 CB is a certified swat artist — swiping away an astonishing 16 passes this season.

He didn't need to break up the fourth down try, though, with the game on the line. Ben Johnson rolled the dice and tested Nixon on fourth-and-two. And the CB won that battle in sealing his first-ever game-deciding interception. The Compton talent won over Parsons with his scrappiness — and got the edge rusher warning QBs to think twice about testing the “Pit bull.”