Virginia Tech football had an embarrassing loss on Saturday to Old Dominion. It appears the Hokies head coach won't survive to see another game. Virginia Tech plans to fire coach Brent Pry following the loss, per ESPN.

“He’s gone 16-24 through four seasons and started this year 0-3. He’s set to be owed more than $6 million in buyout,” Pete Thamel posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Virginia Tech lost to Old Dominion by a 45-26 score. The Hokies are now 0-3 on the season, and arguably the biggest disappointment this year in power 4 football.

Virginia Tech did not immediately name a successor or interim coach. The Hokies have struggled in recent years, after once being a power program under Frank Beamer in the Big East conference. Virginia Tech also lost some key recruits in Pry's tenure, which undoubtedly made it harder for him to build the program.

Virginia Tech football has been a disappointment so far

The Hokies are searching for answers, after posting a 0-3 record this year. Virginia Tech has lost to Vanderbilt and South Carolina, before the Old Dominion defeat.

Old Dominion raced out to a 31-0 lead in the game on Saturday. That was completely stunning to Virginia Tech fans. The Hokies didn't score a point until late in the third quarter.

“Obviously, we're incredibly disappointed,” Pry said after his final game, per ESPN. “Not the direction I saw the team going tonight. We couldn't get stops.”

The Hokies allowed 526 total yards of offense to the Monarchs. Old Dominion averaged 8.5 yards per play. Virginia Tech had no answers for the Monarchs offense in the game. Virginia Tech also played sloppy football, as the team committed 12 penalties for more than 100 yards.

If Virginia Tech is to make a bowl game this season, the wins have to start coming. Virginia Tech has a chance to pick up some wins in the ACC, but it won't be easy. The Hokies' conference schedule includes meetings with Miami and Florida State, who are both ranked. It doesn't get any easier for the Hokies moving forward.

The Hokies next take on Wofford on Saturday.