Michael Vick has long been the face of Virginia Tech football. Now, with the Hokies searching for their next head coach, his name has surfaced once again.

Vick, however, is not entertaining the speculation.

The former Hokies star is just three games into his first season as head coach at Norfolk State. Asked about the Virginia Tech vacancy, he made it clear his energy remains on his current program.

“This team’s got to follow my lead,” Vick said. “As of right now, I’m dialed in here. I’m dialed in with my coaches, my players. I’ve got to continue to lead, I’ve got to continue to get better each and every day. My primary focus right now until the end of time is going to be what we do here at Norfolk State. That’s all we can focus on right now.”

Vick added that he hopes his players ignore outside chatter, keeping their attention on the upcoming game against Sacred Heart. The Spartans are 1-2 this season, still building under their first-year head coach.

Virginia Tech is starting its next coaching search

Virginia Tech fired Brent Pry after a disappointing 0-3 start, capped by a 45-26 loss to Old Dominion. Pry’s tenure ended with a 16-24 record over three-plus seasons, leaving the Hokies without momentum and continuing a slide that has lasted since Frank Beamer’s retirement.

The school has endured instability through the tenures of Justin Fuente and Pry, fueling pressure to find a proven leader capable of restoring the program to national relevance. While Vick remains a fan favorite and program icon, Virginia Tech is expected to pursue more established names. Candidates who could emerge include South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, Memphis’ Ryan Silverfield, USF’s Alex Golesh and James Madison’s Bob Chesney.

Still, Vick’s presence looms large in any conversation about Hokies football. His success as a quarterback redefined the program, and his jump into coaching ensures his name will remain linked to the school’s future. For now, though, he is committed to Norfolk State and to proving himself in his first opportunity on the sidelines.