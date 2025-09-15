Only three games into the football season, Michael Vick has emerged as a “wild card” to be a candidate for Virginia Tech's open head coaching postion, per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. Feldman sees the potential of Vick as a recruiter for the Hokies, given his star power.

“The Hampton Roads product from Newport News, Va. jumped into the college coaching ranks last winter, taking the job at FCS Norfolk State. He’s 1-2 and learning on the job. It’s too soon to tell much from how things are going to go for him as a college coach, though he would be able to recruit very well in his home state,” Feldman said in his peice.

While it isn't clear what Virginia Tech is considering following their firing of Brent Pry, only three games into the season, Vick has already indicated that his mind is on Norfolk State per his comments in the MEAC Media Day coaches call on Monday.

“My primary focus, until the end of time, is what we do here at Norfolk State. That’s all we can focus on right now. I hope our guys aren’t looking at any newspaper clippings or what’s happening on social media, because I don’t do it.”

Vick's potential candidacy would be fitting, considering his legendary past with the Hokies. After redshirting in 1998, Vick burst onto the national scene in 1999, leading the team to an 11-0 record and a BCS National Championship appearance against Florida State. Despite a 21-point comeback effort, they fell short, losing 46-29. In 2000, he finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting.

But it's highly unlikely. Vick boasts no coaching experience prior to landing at Norfolk State and the Spartans have experienced significant struggles as they move into Week 4. They struggled mightily against Towson University and were dominated by Rutgers on Saturday en route to a 60-10 loss. Norfolk State also struggled against Virginia State, escaping after a game-winning field goal in overtime to secure Vick's first victory as a head coach.