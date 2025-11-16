Alabama football team quarterback Ty Simpson walked out of a 23-21 home loss to Oklahoma, battered on the stat sheet but still defiant in his belief. After taking four sacks in a defeat that dents the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff path, Simpson was asked how much confidence he still had.

He answered with a short line and a long message: “Very confident… that’s all I’m going to say. Gotta win out now.”

Behind that confidence, though, is a long mental checklist. Simpson admitted there are “about 10 plays” he wishes he could run again, saying that if he had those snaps back, he believes the outcome would be different.

He pointed to Oklahoma’s extra week of preparation and said the Sooners brought “some exotic stuff we hadn’t seen before,” but he also stressed that he needed to protect the ball better because “that’s what killed us.”

Pressed on what he meant by exotic looks, Simpson broke it down in detail, per 247Sports. Oklahoma, he said, showed a pressure where five defenders crowded the line of scrimmage and two rushers came screaming off the edge.

Alabama had seen it only once on tape, against Tennessee. That same pressure, Simpson explained, produced his pick-six, his fumble, and another snap where he finally recognized it, only for the Sooners to check out and then bring it from the opposite side. His takeaway was simple: credit to them, but “I just need to see it.”

Article Continues Below

The damage from those missed reads was brutal. Oklahoma scored 17 of its 23 points off turnovers, including Eli Bowen’s 87-yard interception return that opened a 10-0 lead and a strip-sack that set up the decisive field goal.

The loss snapped Alabama’s 17-game home winning streak at Bryant-Denny Stadium and left the Tide on the wrong end of a game where they outgained Oklahoma but could not overcome three giveaways and stalled late drives.

Now Alabama faces a narrow, must-win road the rest of the way, starting with Auburn and whatever remains of its SEC and CFP hopes. For Simpson, the tape will be a harsh teacher: exotic pressures he did not diagnose in time, throws and decisions he cannot get back.

But his postgame stance left no doubt. Regrets are there, and so is the belief that if he cleans them up, Alabama’s story this season does not have to end with Oklahoma.