NFL insider Tom Pelissero added new fuel to the ongoing speculation surrounding Bill Belichick’s future. Pelissero keeps open the possibility of a return to the league even as the veteran coach insisted he is not pursuing the New York Giants opening or any other job. Belichick released a statement stressing his commitment to North Carolina. It dismissed reports that he might be interested in replacing fired Giants coach Brian Daboll.

Belichick said he respects the Giants organization and the Mara and Tisch families, noting the important role the franchise played during his early coaching career. He stated that he has not pursued and will not pursue an NFL head coaching vacancy. Belichick also emphasized his loyalty to the Tar Heels program. He added that his focus was on improving his team and developing players during his first season in Chapel Hill.

Despite that message, Pelissero reported that at least one NFL team has quietly begun preliminary research on the North Carolina coach. He said that public comments made to reassure recruits have little connection to what might unfold. Pelissero pointed to Belichick’s pursuit of the Atlanta Falcons job two years ago. The former Patriots coach went through the full interview process before being surprised when the franchise hired Raheem Morris.

Pelissero added that if Belichick ever returns to the league, it would likely occur without any public steps. He said there would be no interviews or extended meetings and that a team would complete the league-mandated process before offering Belichick the job in private. Until that scenario develops, Pelissero said teams will continue to focus on other candidates.

Reports indicate the Giants never considered Belichick for their vacancy. League sources said no communication took place between the two sides and that New York intends to evaluate its options through general manager Joe Schoen.

Belichick is in his first season at North Carolina. His team has shown signs of improvement despite a challenging start. For now, he says he is focused solely on North Carolina. Pelissero’s comments, however, suggest the NFL is not done wondering about Belichick’s future.