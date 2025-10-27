The BYU Cougars aren’t sneaking up on anyone anymore. After their 41-27 comeback win over Iowa State, BYU moved to 8–0 for the 2025 NCAA football season. It’s becoming clear that this is no feel-good fluke. What head coach Kalani Sitake’s program has built is sustainable, formidable, and increasingly deserving of national respect. The Cougars aren’t just winning games. They are actively proving they can win physical slugfests, road battles, shootouts, and second-half rallies.

This team is playing like a contender, not a curiosity. With every passing week, it’s becoming harder for the college football world to deny that BYU football belongs among the nation’s elite.

A season defined by balance, belief, and big wins

As of Week 9 of the 2025 NCAA football season, BYU football has mirrored their strong start from the previous season. They have been led by quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who threw for over 300 yards in the recent victory over Iowa State. With him, the offense has shown it can win tough road games. The Cougars have also leaned on key contributors like wide receiver Parker Kingston, running back LJ Martin, and safety Faletau Satuala. The latter secured a crucial interception in the latest win.

With their unbeaten start, BYU football controls its own destiny in the Big 12 title race. They also hold a No. 10 national ranking in both the AP and Coaches polls. The upcoming bye week is timely for a team dealing with minor injuries before a major Big 12 showdown with Texas Tech.

It's safe to say that Sitake’s squad is redefining expectations.

Here we will look at and discuss why it's time to start taking BYU seriously after getting to 8-0 with win over Iowa State.

A statement win that demands attention

The victory over Iowa State wasn’t just about statistics or records. It was about resilience, execution, and belief.

BYU football overcame a 14-point deficit on the road to beat a Cyclones team that entered the game ranked and hungry. The Cougars’ offense found rhythm behind Bachmeier’s 307-yard passing performance. Meanwhile, the defense clamped down in the second half. It held Iowa State to just three points. Satuala’s pick-six sealed the game and BYU’s reputation as a legitimate Big 12 contender.

Now carrying the best winning percentage of any Big 12 team since the start of last season, BYU is no longer an outsider. They’re a powerhouse-in-the-making.

Reliable offense featuring Bear Bachmeier and LJ Martin

Bachmeier has become the face of BYU’s resurgence. He has been efficient, composed, and fearless. So far, he’s thrown for over 1,600 yards and just three interceptions. He commands an offense that thrives on balance and discipline. Against Iowa State, he completed 22 of 35 passes and had two touchdowns with zero picks. He consistently converted on third down and extended plays when protection broke down.

The heart of BYU’s offense, though, remains LJ Martin. his physical running and vision give the Cougars a true dual-threat dynamic. In Week 8 against Utah, when the passing game struggled, Martin carried the load with over 120 rushing yards. He showed that this offense can adapt to any defensive scheme.

Add in the emergence of Parker Kingston as a reliable deep threat, and BYU’s attack suddenly looks as diverse and dangerous as any in the Big 12. Bachmeier doesn’t need to throw 50-yard bombs to control a game. He just needs to keep doing what he’s done all year: protect the football, lead the huddle, and make smart decisions.

Opportunistic and effective defense

Yes, the offense has drawn most of the attention. That said, BYU’s defense deserves just as much credit for the Cougars’ perfect record. BYU football has built a defensive unit defined by discipline and opportunism.

Through eight games, BYU has forced 12 interceptions and recovered four fumbles. They’ve turned turnovers into points and routinely flipped momentum. Against Iowa State, the defense was the difference-maker.

Satuala provided the game’s defining moment with a late pick-six that sealed the 41–27 win. Beyond the highlight plays, though, the Cougars’ defense thrives on communication and cohesion. Linebackers flow to the ball, the secondary stays disciplined, and the front four pressures quarterbacks without overcommitting.

Clutch performances and a championship mentality

Perhaps the most striking trait of this BYU team is its poise under pressure. The Cougars have now won three games after trailing by double digits. All of thos have been on the road, too. Against Colorado, Arizona, and now Iowa State, they’ve proven they don’t panic when the game gets tough; they get sharper.

That mentality stems from a senior-laden locker room and a head coach who’s been through it all. Sitake has instilled a culture of accountability and belief. BYU football isn’t just playing to win. It's playing like it expects to win, every single week.

Even when Iowa State built an early lead, Bachmeier rallied the offense with quiet command. The defense responded with stops when it mattered most. That combination separates great teams from good ones. BYU is squarely in the former category.

Respect earned

BYU football enters its bye week undefeated and ranked in the top 10. They have a legitimate path to the Big 12 Championship Game and a potential College Football Playoff bid. Their next major test, a clash with Texas Tech, could determine how far this dream season goes.

Make no mistake that these Cougars have already proven they belong. They’ve beaten quality opponents on the road. And they’ve done it all without the benefit of national hype or blue-chip-heavy recruiting classes.