The Wisconsin Badgers bolstered their tight end room with the addition of 6-foot-4, 255-pound Jacob Harris, a Bowling Green transfer who committed on Saturday following an official visit after spending the last three seasons with the Falcons. Harris redshirted his true freshman season and arrives at Wisconsin with two years of eligibility remaining.

Harris enjoyed his most productive season in 2025, catching 19 passes for 182 yards and five touchdowns. His five touchdowns led all tight ends in the Mid-American Conference last year. He played primarily as Bowling Green's secondary tight end behind Jyrin Johnson in a tight-end-friendly offense. Harris also had a career-high 46 receiving yards and one touchdown in a September 20 loss to Louisville. Over the past two years, he recorded 21 receptions for the Falcons.

In addition to his receiving skills, Harris impressed as a blocker. Pro Football Focus graded him 61.6 as a run blocker and 60.4 as a pass blocker, higher than any returning Badgers tight end last season. His experience as a former wideout in high school has also allowed him to operate effectively in open space, providing versatility in both blocking and passing situations.

Wisconsin’s tight end position has been in flux following the departures of Lance Mason, who led the team in receiving yards (398) and touchdowns (four) before completing his eligibility, and Tucker Ashcraft, who entered the transfer portal. Rising redshirt sophomore Grant Stec and rising junior Jackson McGohan are the other experienced players returning to the position, with Stec on the field for 200 snaps and hauling in five passes for 52 yards, while McGohan caught three passes for 35 yards. Harris is likely to compete immediately for significant snaps, particularly in red zone and heavy personnel situations where his blocking and scoring abilities can be utilized.

Harris joins Iowa State transfer Carson Van Dinter, a Wisconsin native who committed to the Badgers’ safety room earlier in the weekend, giving Wisconsin its second portal addition in as many days. The Badgers have also scheduled visits with additional tight ends as they continue to supplement their roster with experienced, multi-year players from the portal.

Head coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes are hoping Harris can provide a high-upside option in the passing game while reinforcing Wisconsin’s power-based offensive schemes. His combination of size, blocking skill, and red zone productivity makes him a low-risk, potentially impactful addition to the Badgers’ tight end room in the 2026 season.