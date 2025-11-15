The Wisconsin Badgers football team is turning to a new face under center. True freshman quarterback Carter Smith will make his first career start today vs. the No. 2 ranked Indiana Hoosiers.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Saturday morning that Wisconsin will start Smith after sophomore quarterback Danny O’Neil was ruled out due to a right leg injury suffered last week against Washington.

“Sources: Wisconsin will start true freshman Carter Smith at No. 2 Indiana today. Smith made his season debut after Danny O’Neil left the Washington game with an injury last week. He ran for 47 yards and a touchdown and completed 3-of-12 passes in Wisconsin's upset win.”

O’Neil’s injury occurred on a 21-yard keeper in the first quarter of Wisconsin’s 13-10 upset win over then-No. 24 ranked Washington. Smith entered in relief, completing three passes for eight yards but adding 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak and gave the freshman valuable experience ahead of his first start.

For head coach Luke Fickell, the decision underscores the program’s ongoing quarterback instability. Smith becomes the fourth different starter to take snaps for the Wisconsin football team this season, as injuries and inconsistency have plagued the offense. The Badgers enter today’s matchup at 3-6 overall and 1-5 in Big Ten play.

Facing an undefeated Indiana team on the road, Smith will be tested immediately. The Wisconsin vs Indiana clash pits the nation’s 135th-ranked scoring offense against a defense ranked second nationally in points allowed. Indiana’s offense also ranks among the country’s best, even with standout receiver Elijah Sarratt sidelined due to injury.

For the true freshman quarterback, the start represents both a trial and a glimpse into Wisconsin’s future under center. A strong showing against one of the nation’s top defenses could give the Badgers renewed confidence and stability heading into 2026.