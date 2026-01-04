Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell has struggled during his tenure at the school. Fickell is getting more time from the school to turn things around, and he appears to be on the road to doing that. The Badgers just nabbed a top transfer target from the portal.

“Sources: Wisconsin has signed quarterback Colton Joseph, the school’s top quarterback portal target. He’s an Old Dominion transfer who threw for 21 TDs this year and ran for 13 more. He threw for 2,624 yards and ran for 1,007,” ESPN's Pete Thamel posted to X, formerly Twitter.

With Joseph, Old Dominion posted a huge non conference victory over Virginia Tech in 2025. Joseph has posted 4,251 passing yards in his college career.

Wisconsin football finished the 2025 season with a 4-8 overall record. Old Dominion meanwhile won 10 games during the 2025 campaign.

Luke Fickell needs to win at Wisconsin

Fickell came to Wisconsin with high expectations back in 2022. He had done wonders at Cincinnati, turning the Bearcats into a national power.

After landing in the Big Ten though, Fickell has struggled. He has won just 17 games in a little more than three full seasons. He has never won more than 7 games in a season with the Badgers. In 2025, Wisconsin managed to win just two Big Ten games.

The administration at the school is standing by Fickell.

“Chancellor [Jennifer] Mnookin and I are aligned on significantly elevating investment in our program to compete at highest level,” Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said, per ESPN. “We are willing to make an investment in infrastructure and staff. As important is our ability to retain and recruit players in a revenue share and NIL era.”

Even though Fickell is keeping his job, the expectations remain high from the school.

“Our intention is to be, in terms of our investment, on par with those that we intend to compete with,” McIntosh said. “Our expectations are to compete at the highest level in the Big Ten and beyond.”

Wisconsin fans hope adding Joseph will help Wisconsin football reach those expectations.