While Josh Allen prepares for the NFL season with the Buffalo Bills, his college team, the Wyoming Cowboys, made an announcement of their own. The program claimed that it plans to retire Allen's jersey near the end of this season.

Wyoming, where Allen played for three seasons, announced they will retire his college jersey on November 22 when the Cowboys face off against the Nevada Wolf Pack, according to team football writer Nick Seeman. Josh Allen claimed that he will be in attendance for the ceremony.

“The reigning NFL MVP and Wyoming Athletics Hall of Famer, Josh Allen, announced that he will return to Laramie for Wyoming's contest against Nevada on November 22. At that contest, Allen will become the first Cowboy to have his jersey retired, as the ceremony will be held at halftime during the contest against the Wolf Pack.”

Allen, who is 29 years old, will be available for the halftime ceremony as the Bills play “Thursday Night Football” against the Houston Texans in Week 12. That gives Josh Allen a sort of bye week to be able to attend his jersey retirement at Wyoming.

Tom Burman, the school's athletic director, shared an official statement about the decision to retire Allen's jersey. Burman claims that it's a big moment, not just for the program, but for the entire state of Wyoming itself.

“It is very exciting and a wonderful day for the State of Wyoming,” Burman said. “It is going to be a big day in the history of Wyoming Football. Josh is the most high-profile ambassador the University of Wyoming has ever had. The National Football League is the most visible sports enterprise in history, and he is the best player in that league, and that is pretty amazing in itself.”

During his time at Wyoming, Josh Allen proved to be a star talent. In the three years he played for the program, Allen recorded 5,066 passing yards, 767 rushing yards, and 56 total touchdowns (44 passing) while owning a 56.2% completion percentage.