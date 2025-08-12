The Buffalo Bills are currently gearing up for the 2025 NFL season, where they will hope to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in their franchise's storied history. Under center for the Bills will be reigning league MVP quarterback Josh Allen, who carried an undermanned roster to the AFC Championship Game a season ago.

Recently, Allen received an honor from his college, Wyoming, being inducted into the team's football Hall of Fame.

“I wouldn't be here without them. It's very cool to be honored by something so close and near to my heart,” said Allen in reaction to the news, per the Bills' official team account on X, formerly Twitter.

It was at Wyoming that Allen turned himself from an unknown into a first round NFL draft prospect, putting together a unique combination of size, arm strength, and agility that in some ways made him a prototype for the modern NFL quarterback.

Now that Allen has shaken off some of the turnover issues that defined the early part of his career, he has cemented himself as one of the best quarterbacks of his era and a future Hall of Famer for the Bills.

All that's left to add to his resume is that elusive Super Bowl championship.

Can the Bills finally win it all?

Heading into the 2024 season, many expected the Buffalo Bills to take a step back considering the amount of talent that they had lost the previous offseason.

However, Allen put together arguably the best season of his career in leading the Bills back to the AFC Championship Game. Unfortunately, when they got there, they once again couldn't get over the Kansas City Chiefs-sized hump, which added another chapter to the Bills' storied playoff misery.

However, the Bills have made some strides this offseason, including signing veteran pass rusher Joey Bosa to help out along the defensive line.

If Buffalo is able to eventually work out a deal with running back James Cook, they'll be heading into the 2025 campaign with one of the NFL's deepest rosters, and one of its best quarterbacks in Allen.