College baseball never fails to provide its fair share of absurdity. Unlike other sports, whose college versions closely resemble a less talented version of the pros, college baseball has a tendency to go completely off the rails at the most unexpected times and places. George Mason baseball is one such example.

The Patriots set an NCAA record for runs in an inning on Tuesday, scoring 23 times in the second inning of their game against Holy Cross. Somehow, they only scored 26 in the seven-inning game, winning 26-6.

They surpassed the previous single-inning record of 21, set by Penn State in 1983 and matched by Wichita State a year later.

In front of an announced attendance of 25, George Mason broke the long-standing record by putting 19 consecutive batters on base. Remarkably, Holy Cross retired the leadoff hitter in the second and George Mason did not hit a triple or a home run the entire inning. It was like the Bugs Bunny baseball conga line.

While no one could have predicted this outburst from George Mason, the Patriots have been a potent offensive team all year. Tuesday was their ninth consecutive game of scoring at least seven runs and their third straight scoring double digits.

The most absurd stats from George Mason baseball's historic day

The box score from George Mason's insane afternoon reads like nothing you'll ever see in the pros. In a game that took only 2 hours and 58 minutes to complete, the Patriots and Crusaders packed more weirdness into seven innings that most teams will see all season.

For starters, Holy Cross committed three errors in the inning, and that somehow feels like a remarkably low number. The Crusaders also hit five batters, including a run of three out of five hitters early on.

Holy Cross' starting pitcher, Dan Mateffy, posted a rather lackluster line of 1.1 innings pitched and five earned runs allowed, but those are Cy Young numbers compared to what followed. The next three Crusaders pitchers combined to retire one batter while allowing 18 runs and somehow only eight hits. They also walked five and plunked four.

On George Mason's side, only two players had as many as three hits and the team scored its 26 runs on 13 total hits. The Patriots' top three in their batting order went a combined 6-10 with eight runs scored, 12 RBI and five walks. In addition, 14 players logged at least one plate appearance and only two players registered a single strikeout.

George Mason also left only four players on base the entire game.