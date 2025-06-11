The 2025 WCWS between the University of Texas and Texas Tech University shattered previous viewership and attendance records, marking a milestone for the NCAA softball event.

An average of 1.3 million viewers watched across 15 games on ESPN's platforms, ESPN announced in a news release Tuesday, making this the most-watched World Series ever. The previous record was set in 2021.

Game 3 of the championship series drew attention as Texas claimed its first national title with a 10-4 win over Texas Tech. That matchup attracted 2.4 million viewers, setting a new high for an NCAA softball game and breaking the previous record of 2.3 million set in 2007 during the Game 3 battle between Arizona and Tennessee.

Games 1 and 2 of this year's championship series also set new highs for their rounds, each bringing in 2.1 million viewers. Overall, World Series viewership increased by 24% compared to the previous year, reflecting a growing audience for college softball and women's sports as a whole.

Among non-championship games, the UCLA-Tennessee showdown June 1 delivered the best audience for a WCWS game in a decade. That game brought in 2.2 million viewers, with a peak of 3.9 million. Tennessee won that game 5-4.

The WCWS' success was complemented by a record-setting turnout at Oklahoma City’s Devon Field, which will host softball during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. A total of 119,778 fans attended the WCWS, dating back to its first event in 1982. The average session drew nearly 12,000 fans, and Game 3 of the championship series saw a record 12,595 fans.

The 2025 title series captured attention for several reasons. Texas and Texas Tech played in the final after each knocked off Oklahoma — which had previously claimed four consecutive national titles. In addition, Texas Tech’s ace pitcher NiJaree Canady, who secured two NIL deals worth over $1 million this season, garnered praise from Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chief's star quarterback, as Canady led Mahomes' alma mater to the championship series, where the Red Raiders ultimately fell to the Longhorns.

The record-setting viewership numbers coincide with the launch of the new Athletes Unlimited Softball League’s partnership with Major League Baseball.