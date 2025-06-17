The College World Series has been bringing the drama over the last few days, and Tuesday brought another epic finish in an elimination game. This time, it was Louisville knocking out No. 8 Oregon State 7-6 on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Eddie King Jr.

The Cardinals seemed to be in control for most of the game, taking a 6-3 lead into the final frame with a chance to close it out. However, Oregon State was prepared to go down swinging, and it did just that. The Beavers got the top of the ninth started with a solo home run from shortstop Aiva Arquette, one of the top prospects on the Oregon State roster.

The Beavers then loaded the bases with nobody out before a costly error by Alex Alicea allowed three runs to come in to score, tying the game at six. Oregon State had more opportunities to score and get into the lead, but Louisville reliever Tucker Biven got out of the jam and sent his team into the bottom of the ninth needing just one run to get the win.

In the bottom of the ninth, things didn't go according to plan for Oregon State, as the Beavers' bullpen could not carry over the momentum that the lineup had just given them. Pitcher Kellan Oakes loaded the bases with a walk and an error, along with a catcher's interference call, before he was pulled in favor of freshman James Edwards.

Edwards, entering the game in an impossible spot as a true freshman needing to get out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs, started his outing with a strikeout. However, he hung a breaking ball over the plate to King, who sent it solidly out to center field. Alicea scored on the sacrifice fly, making up for the error he made in the top of the inning.

Oregon State is now headed home after its second consecutive loss following a defeat at the hands of Coastal Carolina on Sunday. Louisville gets revenge on the Beavers after losing to them in another crazy game on Friday and keeps its season alive.

With a loss already on its record in this College World Series, Louisville is out of margin for error. However, it proved on Tuesday that it can handle the pressure and come through even with its back against the wall.