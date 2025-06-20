The 2025 College World Series has been yet another banger, and we now have the two finalists competing for the championship. LSU Baseball will take on Coastal Carolina Baseball in a best-of-three series starting on Saturday.

Coastal Carolina is one of the hottest sports teams on the planet. They have won a miraculous 26 straight games and have used almost all of their momentum to reach the CWS Final. After defeating Louisville handily, 11-3, winning 26 straight games, you would think that Coastal Carolina would be the favorite to win it all. That is not the case.

The LSU Tigers, who won the 2023 College World Series, are favorites to win it all according to FanDuel.

LSU Tigers: -192

Coastal Carolina: +154

These odds will change game to game. It's expected that the odds would be close, but the Tigers are almost -200 favorites facing a team that has rammed through everyone. Coastal Carolina's train is very hot, and they will be a tough out this weekend.

LSU defeated Arkansas thanks to a walk-off on Wednesday night. They took down an Arkansas team that recently made history. Starting pitcher Gage Wood threw the 3rd ever no-hitter in the College World Series. It took 65 years, and what Wood did was one of the coolest moments in sports. LSU did not have to face Wood and took advantage of that by capitalizing in clutch moments.

LSU's top player, Jared “Bear” Jones, hit the walk-off after tying the game earlier with a monster home run against Arkansas to send them to the final.

BEAR JONES WALK OFF SINGLE 🔥🔥🔥 LSU IS HEADED TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP VS COASTAL CAROLINA pic.twitter.com/A7SC5ZwMIq — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) June 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The right-hander is projected to be one of the top 100 players drafted in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Here are the Game 1 odds on Saturday.

LSU: -1.5 (+122), LSU Moneyline: -174

Coastal Carolina: +1.5 (-156), Coastal Carolina Moneyline: +136

Over 8.5 Runs (-115)

Under 8.5 Runs (-111)