MLB The Show 25 will feature real College baseball teams, which you can play with in Road To The Show. Want to follow Paul Skenes and become a pitcher for the LSU Tigers? Or perhaps you want to play in South Carolina for the Gamecocks. Regardless, MLB The Show will feature multiple college teams to increase the authentic experience of the game. Therefore, we listed all known college baseball teams in MLB The Show 25 so far.

What College Teams Will Be in MLB The Show 25? All Confirmed Schools So Far

At the time of writing, the following eight teams are confirmed to be in MLB The Show 25:

LSU Tigers

Tennessee Volunteers

UCLA Bruins

South Carolina Gamecocks

Texas Longhorns

Vanderbilt Commodores

TCU Horned Frogs

Cal State Fullerton Titans

Overall, that includes all confirmed College Baseball teams in MLB The Show 25 so far. Interestingly, some of the posts from these schools on their social media seem to suggest that these will be the only teams in the game. If so, then this is the complete list of teams you'll be able to see in RTTS.

MLB The Show 25 will, of course, allow players to enjoy the Road To The Show Mode. In this mode, you create your own custom baseball player and live out their career. However, this year's iteration of the mode adds the Amateur years to your experience. You'll play both High School and College ball before heading off to professional baseball.

Some of the schools here seem like obvious additions. The LSU logo was already revealed on the game's main cover, hinting that College teams would be in the game. Overall, it's a pretty solid selection of schools, even if the quantity seems small. Regardless, you'll be spending most of your RTTS experience in the Major Leagues anyway.

At this point, we now wonder if this means more schools will be coming in the future. With the success of EA Sports' College Football 25, there's a definite interest in college sports in video games. While I don't think we're getting a College Baseball game anytime soon, it's cool to see some teams in The Show.

Overall, we're excited to play as or against these schools in MLB The Show 25. While you wait for the next reveal, check out the new gameplay trailer, which shows improvements in every mode.

