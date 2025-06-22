Kade Anderson just delivered a phenomenal Men’s College World Series performance for LSU baseball. After battling through loaded brackets, LSU came back with a walk-off win to face Coastal Carolina in the championship series. In Game 1, Anderson made sure the Tigers struck first. With confidence and command, the LSU ace went the distance, tossing a 130-pitch complete-game shutout to secure a gritty 1-0 win.

More than just dominant, it was defiant. Anderson stranded runners in scoring position in the third, fifth, and eighth innings. Still, he refused to blink under pressure. His final pitch, a 95-mph fastball, slammed the door shut and sent the LSU dugout into a frenzy.

By the numbers, Kade Anderson finished with 10 strikeouts, three hits allowed, and five walks. Despite the traffic on the bases, he stayed composed. Time and again, he found a way to work through trouble and keep Coastal Carolina off the board.

Notably, it was the first complete-game shutout since 2018 in a Men’s College World Series championship series. Furthermore, it became just the third in the modern CWS era. Coastal Carolina entered riding a 26-game winning streak. However, LSU ended that run with a statement win, seizing a 1-0 lead in the series.

Even more impressive, Anderson got better as the game went on. His velocity stayed firm. His command tightened. Meanwhile, his presence on the mound never wavered.

Understandably, scouts took notice, and some project him as a possible No. 1 pick. In an era where pitch counts are micromanaged, Anderson broke the trend. More than that, Kade Anderson may have carved out a new chapter in LSU baseball history.

Looking ahead, Game 2 is set for Sunday. Coastal Carolina will likely turn to ace Jacob Morrison in a must-win situation. However, after Anderson’s gem, the Tigers don’t just have momentum, they’ve made their statement. LSU baseball isn’t just chasing the title anymore. Thanks to Anderson, they’re one step from seizing it.

So now the question stands, can the Tigers close it out? Or will Coastal Carolina find a way to punch back?