The College World Series has delivered classic after classic in 2025, but Wednesday night may have been the best show yet. LSU baseball booked its ticket into the College World Series championship series with an epic 6-5 win over SEC rival Arkansas on Wednesday night.

BEAR JONES WALK OFF SINGLE 🔥🔥🔥 LSU IS HEADED TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP VS COASTAL CAROLINA pic.twitter.com/A7SC5ZwMIq — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) June 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Razorbacks looked like they had control of the game at multiple points in this one, including with a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning. However, LSU slugger Jared “Bear” Jones slugged an opposite-field home run out to right-center field to tie the game at three.

The Hogs punched back in the top of the ninth, scoring two runs of their own to take a 5-3 lead. However, needing just three outs to force a winner-take-all game against the Tigers to go to the CWS final, Arkansas started to crumble.

With runners on first and second and one out, shortstop Wehiwa Aloy took a routine grounder and opted to get the lead runner at third instead of turning a double play that would have ended the game.

During the next at-bat, left fielder Charles Davalan made an error misjudging a line drive out to left, allowing LSU to tie the game.

Article Continues Below

That brought Jones back to the plate, and his RBI single out to center field ended Arkansas' season and sent the Tigers through to the championship series.

There is still plenty of good for Arkansas to look back on, including Gage Wood's incredible no-hitter against Murray State during this College World Series. However, this loss will hurt for a long time given all of the chances that they had to close it out.

LSU now moves on to the best-of-three College World Series championship series against Coastal Carolina, which incredibly has not lost a game since April 22. The Chanticleers clinched their spot in the final earlier on Wednesday with a dominant 11-3 win over Louisville.

Knocking off Coastal Carolina will be no easy task, but LSU will have confidence that it can get through just about anything after pulling off this Houdini act on Wednesday in Omaha.