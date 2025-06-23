The LSU Tigers are College World Series Champions, defeating Coastal Carolina on Sunday. They swept the best-of-three final, winning 1-0 on Saturday and 5-3 on Sunday in Omaha. This is the second National Championship for LSU in three years and the eighth in program history.

The deciding Game 2 got off to a wild start, with Coastal Carolina's head coach Kevin Schnall and first-base coach Matt Schilling getting ejected. They were tossed for arguing balls and strikes in the first inning, and Schnall will be suspended for “prolonged arguing.” That stemmed from making contact with the umpire. LSU pounced early and held on to win the College World Series.

The last time LSU won the College World Series, Paul Skenes won the Most Outstanding Player award. This year, it was a fellow pitcher, Kade Anderson. He threw 130 pitches in a complete game shutout in Game 1 to put the Tigers on the brink. He is third on MLB.com's prospect rankings and number one among college players.

The CWS Final represented the end of an incredible run for Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers won 26 consecutive games before the Game 1 loss and had not lost consecutive games since March. Despite being ranked #13 coming into the tournament, they blitzed through their bracket to make the Final.

The Tigers almost missed out on Omaha altogether, facing elimination in the regional round. They lost 10-4 to Little Rock with an opportunity to clinch their spot. But they came back to win in the double-elimination bracket and did make the College World Series. Once they got to Omaha, they did not lose for the rest of the season.

LSU won the CWS in the fourth inning, putting up four runs to break open the game. Three singles, a hit-by-pitch, and a bunt ended in four runs. Despite a late-game homer from Coastal Carolina, the Tigers held on to win the National Championship.