With the inception of NIL and its introduction to the college sports landscape, university student-athletes have an opportunity to make more money throughout their college careers than some professional athletes make on a yearly basis. There's arguably no bigger co-sign than a partnership with Nike and Alabama Football wide receiver Ryan Williams just made his dreams a reality with his latest deal.

Ryan Williams burst onto the college football scene as a freshman in 2024, notching 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns through the air. He also added two rushing touchdowns throughout the season on only four attempts, immediately making an impact as one of the most explosive players in the country by the end of the year.

Heading into his second season, Williams is already garnering attention as an incoming Heisman hopeful. Nike immediately took notice of his debut season, making him just the second NCAA football player (Shadeur Sanders) to receive an NIL deal. Sanders turned his NIL deals into an NFL contract and we can expect a similar path from Williams as he evolves.

Nike signs Alabama WR Ryan Williams

Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Williams has signed an NIL endorsement deal with Nike ✍️ pic.twitter.com/RP02tTqC1W — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Alabama star WR Ryan Williams signed an NIL deal with Nike, becoming the second-ever college football player to sign with the renowned brand✍️💲 “Since I can remember, Nike has always been the best fit on and off the field,” Williams said in a press release. pic.twitter.com/bpHXvfosja — Football Forever (@fballforeverhq) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

In a press release, Williams explained his choice of Nike: “Since I can remember, Nike has always been the best fit on and off the field. … When I had the opportunity to join the Nike family, I knew I had to just do it.” On3 sports is valuing Williams' current NIL deals at around $2.7 million, already making him one of the highest-paid college athletes of the last few years.

This, of course, is in addition to Williams being named a cover athlete for the upcoming EA Sports College Football '26 video game. With his Nike deal already behind him, expect Ryan Williams to be the next big thing in college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide this upcoming season.