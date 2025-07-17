The president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is considering an action that could change the terrain of college sports. A draft executive order calls for federal government representatives to decide if college athletes should be classified as employees. Donald Trump’s potential executive order would direct the Secretary of Labor and the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to determine how to define the employee status of athletes, and what schools can do with revenue from local educational benefits that universities provide to their students through athletic departments.

While the potential order would not directly prevent athletes from becoming employees — something beyond the president's authority — it signals an interest in having federal agencies clarify that status. This reflects long-standing concerns from college sports leaders and confident Republican lawmakers who argue that employee classification could strain athletic department budgets. The proposal comes amid increasing pressure from antitrust lawsuits and compensation changes that have recently reshaped college athletics.

The draft also outlines plans to create a commission to explore ways the administration could support the future of collegiate athletic opportunities. The group would include athletes, school officials, conference leaders, lawmakers, and industry experts. Other federal agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission, the Attorney General, and the Secretary of Education, are also called upon to evaluate policy options to support college athletics and athlete development, especially for future Olympians.

Although there have been discussions with the White House, lawmakers, including Rep. Jim Jordan, have emphasized that an executive order would not influence their legislative efforts. Lawmakers are moving forward with bills that, if passed, would offer protections for the NCAA and institutions from antitrust disputes and limit the classification of athletes as employees. The dispute regarding compensation for college athletes has been ongoing, with settlements made recently that allow payments directly to athletes. The question is whether future legal decisions will follow if the federal government takes no action on these matters.