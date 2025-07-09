The college hockey world recently received some of the biggest news. Hockey phenom Gavin McKenna has decided to play college hockey with the Penn State hockey program. He chose to attend Penn State over Michigan State, which was his final two options. The Canadian is the highest-profile recruit in NCAA hockey history.

To capitalize on the hype surrounding his commitment, Penn State hockey released a video about his journey to State College and what he will bring in terms of his talent and overall competitiveness as a wizard on the ice. He has a real opportunity to return the program to the Frozen Four.

“After two unforgettable seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers, I'm very excited to continue my hockey career at Penn State,” McKenna told ESPN. “I feel this is the next step in my development to reach my ultimate goal of playing in the NHL, and I am excited to get to Happy Valley. I appreciate all the support, especially from my family, who have been with me.”

McKenna is the latest prospect to come through the ranks. He has massive upside and the potential to be a giant star, similar to Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini. Penn State's recruiting prowess enticed him to bring his talents to the States.

McKenna scored 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) in 56 games, including a 40-game points streak, for the Hat Tigers last season. He led his team to its first WHL title since 2007 and a trip to the Memorial Cup final against the London Knights.

Gavin McKenna was also the third-youngest player to win the 2024 CHL Player of the Year award last season, with only Sidney Crosby and John Tavares being younger.

The commitment from McKenna represents a giant shift in the college hockey landscape. CHL players were barred from NCAA competition for the longest time due to amateurism rules, but that rule is now gone, and McKenna is the first big name to take advantage.

According to ESPN, McKenna received an “extremely generous six-figure” NIL offer from the Nittany Lions as part of his recruitment, believed to be the biggest in college hockey history. It is worth much more than what he was making in the CHL.

Penn State hockey's success will continue skyrocketing thanks to its Frozen Four run and an influx of new talent following McKenna to play in State College. Although they lost to Boston University, it seems like the start of something massive for Penn State's recruiting prowess.

This is the latest in a string of successes for the Penn State Athletic Department, highlighted by their College Football Playoff appearance last season.