The American Athletic Conference, formerly known as the AAC, is at the forefront of the news after undergoing a rebrand on Monday.

It isn't a major change, but the AAC is now rebranding to be called the American Conference, according to On3 Sports. That isn't much of a change, as the league has been called the American in a casual sense ever since it became the AAC back in 2013.

“Our name now unequivocally matches our bold ambition and distinct presence,” the conference said in a press release shared by On3 Sports. “The result is a unified, confident brand built to fuel growth, increase national presence and elevate our conference’s competitive positioning on the collegiate stage.”

The rebrand also includes a new mascot and ambassador, an eagle named “Soar” the eagle. That makes it the first conference in college sports to have a mascot representing it and gives it a unique identity before the 2025-26 athletic calendar.

“The American is the first collegiate conference to unveil both a live and animated character to represent its brand,” Brett McMurphy of On3 Sports wrote. “The league indicated Soar’s ‘very identity reflects our DNA of innovation, grit and service. His name, ‘Soar,’ evokes upward flight and aspiration, aligning perfectly with the rally call, ‘Built to Rise.'”

The American was very prominent in the college football landscape deep into last season, with both Army and Tulane sitting on the fringes of the College Football Playoff race and firmly entrenched in the top 25. Navy and Memphis also had strong seasons, giving the league four very solid teams to hang its hat on.

Memphis has also been a mainstay in the college basketball scene with Penny Hardaway as head coach. Even though the Tigers suffered a disappointing defeat in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Colorado State, PJ Haggerty was one of the best players in the country all season and made the Tigers a household name in college hoops.

The American will be hoping for similar success this season under its new brand and logo.