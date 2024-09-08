Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is reaching extreme levels of influence. Nebraska football quarterback Dylan Raiola has taken on the role of Mahomes Jr. in multiple ways.

Raiola is getting roasted online for cosplaying Mahomes.

“Bro is taking the Mahomes cosplay a little too far,” IcyVert said on X, formerly known as “Twitter.”

@trappedinazorb then gave Raiola props for playing well despite his weirdness.

“The mahomes cosplay stuff is weird but at least he's walking the walk,” the user said.

@Kenn_Sway, on the other hand, isn't amused with Raiola's antics.

“Ighht man this Mahomes cosplay getting corny now😭 we get it dawg,” the user said.

Raiola has copied Mahomes to a tee. The freshman imitated the three-time Super Bowl champion's look, jersey number, on-field moves, and even his effectiveness.

Raiola completed 23-of-30 passes against Colorado on Saturday for 185 yards and a touchdown in Nebraska's 28-10 victory. The Georgia native isn't guaranteed to be the heir to Mahomes' throne, but he's looked the part thus far, as he has 423 yards with three touchdowns and no picks through two games.

Should Raiola be more unique, or is winning the only thing that matters?

Dylan Raiola must simply keep balling for Nebraska football

Mahomes' influence on Raiola can be compared to Steph Curry's effect on youth basketball, via Sports Illustrated's Tanner Johnson.

“So while Raiola may catch some grief for trying to copy his idol, there are clear similarities in talent and play style that cannot be ignored between the two. It is also safe to say that Raiola will not be the last of this kind of quarterback,” Johnson said. “We have seen something similar in the way that Steph Curry has revolutionized basketball. He has completely changed the way that young players in middle school and high school play the game. The three-point shot is now more prevalent than ever, and Curry's influence is clearly seen at every level of basketball.”

Raiola imitating Mahomes' play style and mannerisms is a testament to the NFL star's greatness. However, the lengths that the young phenom has gone to resemble him is unsettling.

Regardless, as long as Raiola keeps leading the Cornhuskers to victories, the results can't be argued with. As the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder develops, he may eventually form his own identity. However, his talent could take him to Mahomes-level heights one day if he hones it.