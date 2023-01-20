Head Coach Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers have added a potential star through the transfer portal. On Thursday, tight end Arik Gilbert officially committed to Nebraska according to Hayes Fawcett of on3.com.

Arik Gilbert has up to three years of eligibility still remaining.

Gilbert, a former five-star prospect and number-five player in the 2020 class, will be joining his third team in four seasons.

He spent his freshman season as a member of LSU. In his first collegiate season, he recorded 35 receptions for 368 receiving yards and two touchdowns while taking the field in eight total games.

Following his freshman season, Gilbert opted to head back into the transfer portal. Eventually, he decided to join Georgia.

Arik Gilbert did not take the field for Georgia during the 2021 campaign. While many expected that he would play a large role in 2022, he took the field in just three games. In total, he recorded just two receptions for 16 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Gilbert struggled to earn playing time all season on the Georgia offense. Following just three appearances over two seasons, he is now looking to make his presence felt somewhere else.

Now after two seasons at Georgia, Gilbert is headed to the Big 10. For the first time in his collegiate career, he will likely have more than enough playing time as he will be a key piece in the Nebraska offense. If the team can make his play at the level that many think he can, he could be a star within their offense.