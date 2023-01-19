Former Georgia football tight end Arik Gilbert said the Nebraska Cornhuskers may be in a “good spot” to land him, On3 Nebraska football publisher Sean Callahan wrote in a Thursday article.

“It was good meeting Coach Rhule,” Gilbert said. “I haven’t made a decision yet, but you could say Nebraska is in a good spot right now.”

Graded as a first-round pick by now-Vanderbilt general manager and director of player personnel Barton Simmons, Gilbert was rated the top prospect in the state of Georgia and the No. 5 player in the country by 247Sports. The standout from Marietta, Georgia chose LSU over offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Illinois, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Michigan, among other, when he committed to head coach Ed Orgeron the year after LSU won the national title.

His brother, Deangelo Yancey, was a former all-Big Ten receiver for the Purdue Boilermakers before being selected in the fifth round by the Green Bay Packers in 2017.

Gilbert earned two receptions for 16 yards and one touchdown for the Bulldogs in 2022. He played three games last season after dealing with a “personal issue” during 2021. The 6-foot-5-inch tight end earned 368 passing yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions for the LSU Tigers during his freshman season in 2020, leading all tight ends on the team in receiving yards for an LSU team that went 5-5 and ultimately missed a bowl game.

Arik Gilbert became one of eight Georgia football players to enter the transfer portal and the second Georgia player to commit to Nebraska since the Bulldogs won the National Championship after earning a 65-7 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs. Junior linebacker MJ Sherman committed to the Cornhuskers just days before the first portal window officially closed, becoming the fourth SEC player to commit to Nebraska along with freshman defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy from Texas A&M, freshman outside linebacker Chief Borders from Florida and freshman safety Corey Collier Jr. out of Florida.