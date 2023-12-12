Nebraska football has been linked to high profile players lately including the son of a former program and NFL star.

The Nebraska football team hasn't won a national title since a split with the in-conference foe Michigan football in 1997. Since then, the team has struggled to make headway in a talented Big Ten Conference set to get even tougher next season with the introduction of four teams from the Pac-12 Conference.

Nebraska football is bringing in two big name Ohio State Buckeyes players for a transfer portal visit. The team's original starting QB Jeff Sims is expected to hit the transfer portal with Heinrich Haarberg next in line to take the reins.

On Monday, it was announced that the Cornhuskers are doing their best to flip a Georgia football commit and five-star player at the same position.

Nebraska Football In Pursuit of Raiola

The news was shared via On3.com's Chad Simmons.

Raiola is a five-star prospect and the son of Dominic Raiola, the former Cornhuskers and Detroit Lions offensive center.

Nebraska is making a late push to flip 5-star QB commit Dylan Raiola from Georgia, @ChadSimmons_ reports👀 Read: https://t.co/H7ovISIdzx pic.twitter.com/aGGtmfDy3B — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 11, 2023

The Cornhuskers are hoping to add to their QB depth for this season and the foreseeable future.

Raiola is a possibility to win the starting job wherever he goes, although he will most likely need a year of training to win a starting job at a top Division-I program.

Nebraska football could offer Raiola early playing time and the chance to be the top-ranked former high school player among QBs on its roster.

Nebraska Native the Favorite at Quarterback

Haarberg is the favorite at QB for Nebraska heading into the season, assuming that McCord and Raiola don't arrive in Lincoln.

He led Nebraska football to a 5-3 record in eight starts with the Cornhuskers last season and is a hometown hero from the city of Kearney, Nebraska.

Haarberg also had 12 touchdowns combined both rushing and on the ground in 2023, adding to his promise for the upcoming 2024 season.