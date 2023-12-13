Nebraska football heavily favored to land Ohio State's Kyle McCord, following his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Nebraska football has been favored to land Ohio State transfer Kyle McCord in the latest odds, according to BetOnline. The Cornhuskers are a heavy favorite at -250, with the closest odds being Texas A&M at +400. McCord has been rumored for Nebraska for quite some time and the needle continues to move that way.

McCord has received expert predictions from multiple recruiting sites that are forecasted toward him committing to Nebraska football. He's been set to visit Lincoln this week, but no discussions on those exact dates have been released. It's also been reported that Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming may take a visit to Nebraska, potentially following quarterback McCord to the Cornhuskers.

This would be a tremendous addition to Nebraska's program after dealing with quarterback issues throughout the entire season. McCord can serve as a quality game manager for the Cornhuskers. He won't be the flashy, do-it-all quarterback that's going to extend plays past its limit, but he knows how to win. McCord could be a great fit with head coach Matt Rhule, who just needs someone with experience who's played in big games.

During the 2023 season, McCord produced 24 touchdowns on 3,170 yards and six interceptions. This is certainly an upgrade from the situation Rhule and Nebraska football were put in this season. They gave snaps to multiple quarterbacks, starting the season with Jeff Sims who had one touchdown and six interceptions in five games played. All signs point toward McCord committing to Nebraska football and becoming the Rhule's newest signal caller.