The Nebraska football program is looking to bounce back from a brutal loss in week 1 to Minnesota as they prepare to take on Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program on the road on Saturday, and Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule had some high praise for Deion Sanders as a head coach.

“He's won in everything he's done in football,” Matt Rhule said, via Kevin Sjuts of 1011 News. “He's won as a player, he's won as a coach. So, I think everyone maybe thinks like outside, not me, everyone else thinks, like, ‘well this is all a show.' He's the most serious person about football. His poster was on people's walls for a reason as a player, because he's one of the hardest practicing, hardest playing people that's ever played the game right, so why would we think that his team wouldn't be the same?”

Matt Rhule on Colorado head coach Deion Sanders: "Everyone else thinks, like, well this is all a show. He's the most serious person about football. His poster was on people's walls for a reason as a player."#Huskers vs. Buffaloes on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/yzzlq2qov7 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) September 4, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Matt Rhule's debut with Nebraska football did not go as well as Deion Sanders' did with Colorado. Rhule's Huskers held a 10-3 lead late in the game against Minnesota, but two late turnovers resulted in Minnesota pulling off a 13-10 win, kicking a field goal as time expired.

Colorado came out with a wild 45-42 win over TCU in week 1.

The games Colorado and Nebraska played were polar opposites. It will be interesting to see if the offensive production for Colorado goes down against Nebraska, and if it increases for Nebraska in comparison to the Minnesota game.

As for the long-term, Rhule is clearly someone who believes in Sanders as a head coach.