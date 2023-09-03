The stunning upset win of Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on the road over No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs just made next week's meeting between his team and Nebraska Cornhuskers a whole lot more interesting, to say the least. Nebraska football, coming off a painful road loss at the hands of the Minnesota Golden Gophers last Thursday, will be in Boulder on Sep. 9 to face Sanders' Colorado football squad in its season home debut.

Based on fan reactions online following the Buffaloes' victory over the Horned Frogs, Matt Rhule and Nebraska football are in for more trouble.

“Deion Sanders took over a Colorado football program that won just 1 game last season and beat a TCU team on the road in his first game. Matt Rhule had a 7 year plan for the Carolina Panthers,” said one user on X (Formerly Twitter).

“@Huskers do u see the difference between PrimeTime Deion Sanders & Matt Rhule yet??? Perhaps after next Saturday you will,” posted another X user.

Another one sent a strong warning to Rhule and Nebraska football: “Matt Rhule gonna get smacked by Deion Sanders next week. Book it.”

“Deion Sanders and Colorado kicking Matt Rhule in the teeth next week would be my Super Bowl,” shared by someone who's clearly not a big supporter of the Cornhuskers.

Unlike Sanders, Rhule's coaching debut in 2023 was a big letdown, as Nebraska football suffered a late-game collapse to lose to the Golden Gophers, 13-10. However, the Cornhuskers could atone for that bad loss with a win against the surging Buffaloes, though, that is clearly going to be easier said than done.