The Nebraska football team is making a key tweak in hopes of attracting recruits.

The Nebraska football team is hoping for an improved recruiting season this spring, and the spring game at Memorial Stadium is a big part of it. According to Coach Matt Rhule, a tweak has been made in hopes of improving the entire experience for the team's incoming, prospective team members.

Recently Kirk Herbstreit spoke about a talk he had with the father of a stellar Nebraska prospect. Coach Rhule secured an EDGE for the class of 2024 that has fans talking.

Nebraska football finished with a 5-7 record last season including 3-6 in the Big Ten.

Now, Coach Rhule is preparing for what Nebraska football fans hope is a comeback season.

Nebraska Football's Spring Game Change

Reporter Sam McKewon shared the news about the Cornhuskers' upcoming spring game this April.

According to Rhule, an 11 am kickoff has been scheduled for the game, which takes place on April 27.

His reasoning is simple: the earlier start will allow for players to come in the night before and have a ‘long Saturday' with the Nebraska football coaches.

Nebraska Recruiting's Recent Struggles

The Cornhuskers ranked 31st in the country in recruiting for 2023.

In 2024, Coach Rhule signed a few big name players including Willis McGahee IV, son of the former Miami Hurricanes football star.

The Cornhuskers will have to contend with an improved Big Ten Conference in 2024 that includes Pac-12 additions UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington.

Coach Rhule and Nebraska football have made headlines since his hire in November 2022. Now he must deliver a winning season or calls for his job could intensify in a hurry.