The Cornhuskers bolster their defensive with a highly-touted recruit.

The Nebraska football program is on a mission to improve upon its 2023 season. Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers finished the year at 5-7 and failed to make a bowl game. Nevertheless, On3 broke breaking news of Nebraska's recruiting efforts toward 2024 star edge Keona Wilhite.

Keona Wilhite committed to the Nebraska football program on Wednesday, On3 reports. The three-star edge chose the Cornhuskers over offers from Michigan and UCLA. He was formerly signed with Washington but looked elsewhere after former head coach Kalen DeBoer's departure.

Wilhite was enticed by Nebraska's vision for his place on defense.

“They see me as an edge, but playing both sides. What was different from other teams is that the others only saw me on the left. Nebraska liked me at both and to keep offenses on their toes,” Wilhite explained.

Furthermore, the Tuscon Salpointe Catholic star is excited about the Cornhuskers' plan to help him develop his defensive stances.

“I am more comfortable in a three-point, hand-in-the-dirt, and I am working at getting better with the two-point stance,” Wilhite said. “I think that they like the idea of putting me out as a seven or a nine.”

It seems Nebraska received a talented player who wants to continue to work on his game. The Cornhuskers will happily welcome additions who aim to help the team improve.

Matt Rhule's Huskers finished the 2023 season on a four-game losing streak. Nevertheless, the team looks to come back strong ahead of 2024-2025.