Fans were devastated by Jordy Bahl tearing her ACL

The Nebraska softball team took a tough blow when superstar pitcher Jordy Bahl announced that she would miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL.

His will > my will.

His plan > my plan.

He > I. Happy little shotgun rider when He is behind the wheel.🤟🏻 Go big red.❤️ pic.twitter.com/4y06KVM5f0 — Jordyn Bahl (@jordybahl) February 13, 2024

Jordy Bahl transferred to the Nebraska softball program this summer after winning a second national championship with Oklahoma. She was dominant in the run to the championship, and was a massive get for Nebraska. She cited wanting to return home as a prominent reason for her to transfer.

Nebraska has just opened the season on Thursday, Feb. 8 against Washington in the Puerto Vallarta Challenge in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The Huskers lost that game 8-0, then lost 6-1 the next day to Duke before getting the first win of the season the same day against Long Beach State. They wrapped up the event with a 3-2 win over Utah Valley, and are set to play New Mexico State in the Troy Cox Classic on Friday, now knowing they will not have Bahl.

There was an outpouring of support for Bahl after the announcement on X, so let's get to some of the reactions.

I feel awful for Jordy Bahl. She’s so good for the sport of softball. Wishing her a speedy recovery. — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) February 13, 2024

So many healing prayers and love coming your way! 🫶🏼 GBR & can’t wait to watch the Red Team and help you support them this season ❤️ — Caylie M Petersen (@cayliemacole91) February 13, 2024

Your comeback will be greater than this setback 🙏🏼 — Mandi Balduf (@MandiBaldufnsr) February 13, 2024

It is a tough day for Bahl, Nebraska and the softball world in general, because she is a player who brings so many eyes to the game. Her return home to Nebraska was the biggest story in the sport over the summer after winning at Oklahoma. Now, Bahl will be supporting her teammates off of the field, but will have to wait a year to make an impact on the field for her home program.