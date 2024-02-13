The Nebraska softball team just suffered a crushing injury right after the start of the season. Superstar pitcher Jordy Bahl is set to miss the entire 2024 season due to a torn ACL, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic. Bahl posted a lengthy message on Instagram.

“In game 1 of opening weekend, in Puerto Vallarta, I experienced an injury to my acl that is going to cause me to support the Red Team in a different way than anticipated for the 2024 season. With a heart thankful for God's plan and timing, I will be red shirting this year, and looking forward to a season of growth and learning from a different point of view.”

