Jordy Bahl shocked the college softball landscape earlier this month when she announced she was transferring from powerhouse Oklahoma to join the Nebraska sotball program. Growing up in Papillion, NE, about 50 miles from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, Bahl's return home has sparked a new celebrity status for the superstar.

“It’s like a swarm,” Todd Peterson, Bahl's high school coach, said. “Like a mini-rock concert. She tries to stay out of the limelight, but she knows that’s impossible.”

Bahl visited her former club team, Nebraska Gold, sparking awe-inspiring reactions from many of the players who are tying to follow in her footsteps. They said they are happy just to know Bahl and were exicited to get to talk to her.

Bahl's visit with Nebraska softball coaches and the school in general was the last straw needed for her transfer to be complete. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said that the sky is the limit for Jordy Bahl with Nebraska softball.

“You don’t want to put pressure and stress on young people unduly,” Alberts said. “At the same time, I think it’d be naive not to recognize the kind of transformational, transcendent talent that Jordy has and the opportunity to further advance the sport that she loves in the state that she loves.”

Jordy Bahl is the best picther in college softball and left the three-time reigning champions to join Nebraska. She doesn’t care about being in the news, but all eyes will be on her next season as she tries to will Nebraska softball back into the national spotlight.