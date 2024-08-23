This week is the final major of the year in professional golf, as the best women in the world are battling it out in the AIG Women's Open at The Old Course at St. Andrews. Nelly Korda, the top-ranked golfer in the world on the women's side, to no one's surprise, sits atop the leaderboard after 36 holes.

But what is surprising was her admission to an equipment change heading into the event.

“I just put a new putter in, the Spider [TaylorMade]. I just needed to look at something different. It rolls really nicely. I'm very pleased with it. I have no complaints,” Korda said after recording her second round 68.

She holds a three-shot lead over fellow American Lilia Vu and local hero Charley Hull at 8-under par.

“It rolls really nicely. The greens being pretty slow due to the weather here… I just needed something different to look at. Sometimes you just need to switch it up. It's been working really well. It's rolling off the face really, really well,” said Korda.

“It's my first time ever putting a Taylor Made putter in play as a pro. I used to have one when I was in junior golf, but I've won so many times this year with the putter that I had, and I just wanted to kind of look at something different.”

You know you have supreme confidence when you win as much as Korda does and want a new challenge.

Nelly Korda looks to continue historic season on LPGA Tour

It is one thing in professional golf to switch up equipment because your game has been lacking. That is generally when a change is needed. But Korda essentially revealed that she wanted a new challenge. Winning this season has become too commonplace.

Korda is having a historic season on the LPGA Tour.

Earlier this year, she won five consecutive events, becoming only the third woman ever to accomplish that feat. She did so capturing the second major title of her career at the Chevron Championship. The following week, she finished a measly seventh. All jokes aside, she then got right back into the winner's circle claiming the Mizuho Americas Open.

If Korda goes on to win the AIG Women's Open this week, it would cap off one of the greatest seasons in LPGA Tour history.