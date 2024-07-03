Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake have reportedly gotten the official green light to bring their experimental sports bar project to the home of golf: St. Andrews, in Scotland.

The PGA Tour legend and pop superstar have been granted permission by the Fife Council to convert the town's old movie theater into a second T-Squared Social.

Last September, the celebrity pairing opened a location in midtown Manhattan. The space — billed as a “dining and entertainment experience” — includes a bowling alley and golf simulators.

Last October, Tiger and Timberlake began pursuing a St. Andrews location. Their plan was to convert the Scottish 1930s New Picture House into a “premium sports and entertainment gastro pub,” per GolfDigest. However, over 10,000 town residents signed a petition decrying the potential development, which would turn a beloved local independent theater into a rowdy tourist trap.

“The proposed transformation of the New Picture House into a luxury sports bar by T-Squared Social, an American company, is deeply alarming,” read the petition. “Under these plans, the cinema will be reduced to a single screen, overshadowed by golf simulators and cocktail bars that cater predominantly to wealthy tourists.” “St Andrews is a town with a rich Scottish identity, and the New Picture House has played an indispensable role in preserving that heritage. Converting it into another sports bar is a grave mistake that will contribute to the ongoing gentrification of our beloved town. Our culture, our heritage, and our community spirit are at stake. We must act now before it’s too late!” Tiger and Timberlake's plan for the second T-Squared Social location is supported by the owners of the cinema, which has been struggling with business. The renovated space will supposedly retain at least one movie screen and create dozens of jobs. The proposal claims the “fun, family-friendly” destination will generate upwards of £2m for Fife, per reports. There is no specific timetable on construction, though the agreement states development must begin with three years.

The bar will be walking distance from the Old Course, where Tiger won two Claret Jugs. The three-time Open Championship winner has called the St. Andrews links his “favorite” venue in the world.