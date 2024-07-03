Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake have reportedly gotten the official green light to bring their experimental sports bar project to the home of golf: St. Andrews, in Scotland.
The PGA Tour legend and pop superstar have been granted permission by the Fife Council to convert the town's old movie theater into a second T-Squared Social.
Last September, the celebrity pairing opened a location in midtown Manhattan. The space — billed as a “dining and entertainment experience” — includes a bowling alley and golf simulators.
Last October, Tiger and Timberlake began pursuing a St. Andrews location. Their plan was to convert the Scottish 1930s New Picture House into a “premium sports and entertainment gastro pub,” per GolfDigest. However, over 10,000 town residents signed a petition decrying the potential development, which would turn a beloved local independent theater into a rowdy tourist trap.
Tiger and Timberlake's plan for the second T-Squared Social location is supported by the owners of the cinema, which has been struggling with business. The renovated space will supposedly retain at least one movie screen and create dozens of jobs.
The proposal claims the “fun, family-friendly” destination will generate upwards of £2m for Fife, per reports.
There is no specific timetable on construction, though the agreement states development must begin with three years.
The bar will be walking distance from the Old Course, where Tiger won two Claret Jugs. The three-time Open Championship winner has called the St. Andrews links his “favorite” venue in the world.
Tiger is in the field for the final major of the year, the 152nd Open, at Royal Troon in Scotland, which begins on July 18.