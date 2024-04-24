Netflix has acquired the rights to host BBC Three's upcoming live-action adaptation of the best-selling YA novel A Good Girl's Guide to Murder starring Emma Myers, Deadline reported.
The streaming platform show the series in the US and other territories except the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. The show is currently in post-production and is set to launch later in the year. Poppy Cogan (Red Rose) wrote the adapted screenplay and Dolly Wells will direct.
Wednesday's Emma Myers plays Good Girl sleuth
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, published in 2019, is the first book in the series written by Holly Jackson. The story follows Pip Fitz-Amobi (Myers) who plans to investigate the death of a popular schoolgirl, Andie Bell, five years ago. Andie was supposed to have been killed by her boyfriend Sal Singh.
However, Pip isn't convinced and wants to prove Sal's innocence. She thinks that the real murderer is still walking free.
Joining Myers in the cast are Zain Iqbal (Ravi Singh, Sal's younger brother), Anna Maxwell Martin (Leanne Fitz-Amobi), Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton (Elliot Ward), India Lillie Davies (Andie Bell), Rahul Pattni (Sal Singh), Henry Ashton (Max Hastings), Mitu Panicucci (Stella Chapman) and Orla Hill (Ruby Foxcroft).
The series also stars Ephraim O.P. Sampson (Jake Lawrence), Carla Woodcock (Becca Bell), Yasmin Al-Khudhairi (Naomi Ward), Jackson Bews, Jessica Webber (Nat Da Silva), Matthew Khan (Dylan), Georgia Aaron (Emma Hutton), Oliver Wickham, Adam Astill (Toby Hastings) and Annabel Mullion (Rosie Hastings) also star.
The second novel in the series Good Girl, Bad Blood was published in 2020. The third As Good As Dead was released the following year. The series' prequel, Kill Joy, was published in 2021 as well and is set before the events of the first book.
The author, Jackson, will also serve as executive producer.
Producer Moonage Pictures' co-founder Matthew Read said, “As soon as we said the name, Holly told us deep down this was who she had in mind,” about Myers, who played Enid Sinclair in Netflix's hit series Wednesday.
Myers will next be seen in the upcoming Minecraft: The Movie which will be released on April 4, 2025. She will also reprise her role in the second season of Wednesday which will be available on the streaming platform some time in 2025.