A recent production update for the highly anticipated second season of “Wednesday” has reportedly unveiled the start date for filming. The series, which offers a contemporary twist on the iconic characters from “The Addams Family” franchise, stars Jenna Ortega in the titular role of Wednesday Addams. Following its debut on Netflix in November 2022, the show quickly gained immense popularity, becoming a smash hit and setting a new record for the most viewing hours in a single week for any Netflix show with a staggering 341 million hours. This achievement surpassed the previous record held by the first part of “Stranger Things” season 4. Riding on this wave of success, “Wednesday” was promptly renewed for a second season in January.
Filming Schedule Revealed
A recent listing on the Film & Television Industry Alliance's online Production List has provided a significant update on the forthcoming second season of “Wednesday.” According to the listing, production for the new episodes of the show is slated to commence in London on April 30. While this start date has yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix or any affiliated parties, it suggests that the cast and crew of “Wednesday” will soon reunite to begin work on the highly anticipated second season.
Despite the potential commencement of filming this spring, fans should temper their expectations for the release of “Wednesday” season 2 on Netflix. The streaming platform typically drops entire seasons at once, necessitating an extended post-production period, particularly for shows that involve special effects. Although the exact production and post-production timeline for “Wednesday” remains unclear due to its status as a relatively new series, the first season took approximately six months to shoot and premiered on Netflix eight months after principal photography concluded.
Drawing parallels to similar supernatural teen shows on Netflix, such as “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “Fate: The Winx Saga,” it appears that the average timeframe between production kickoff and the series premiere is approximately 14 months. Therefore, even if production for “Wednesday” season 2 proceeds expeditiously, it is likely that fans will have to wait until at least July 2025 for the new season to premiere on the streaming platform.
Anticipation Builds for Season 2
While fans eagerly await the return of “Wednesday” for its second season, the extended hiatus between seasons may present a challenge. However, the success of the show's debut season and the anticipation surrounding its continuation suggest that audiences will eagerly embrace the new episodes whenever they are released. As production gears up to begin filming in London, excitement continues to mount, and viewers eagerly anticipate the next chapter in the captivating story of Wednesday Addams and her unconventional family.