After Spellbound, the Rachel Zegler-led animated feature film, was dropped by Apple TV+, Netflix has made a huge decision regarding it.

Spellbound is Netflix-bound

Deadline is reporting that Skydance Animation has been acquired by Netflix. They signed a multi-year agreement to develop and produce animated features. All existing projects will also be released on Netflix.

The deal between Skydance and Apple came to an end, which is why Spellbound was dropped. Netflix will release the film in 2024, and another film, Pookoo, will come out in 2025.

Netflix's animation division gets a huge boost. Their recent Guillarmo del Toro's Pinocchio won an Oscar for Best Feature Film. Per Deadline, Spellbound “follows the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious princess who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents, the King and Queen of Lumbria, into monsters.”

The film was directed by Vicky Jensen (Shrek, Shark Tale), and the cast also includes Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, and Tituss Burgess.

Pookoo is billed as a buddy comedy “about a small woodland creature and a majestic bird, two natural sworn enemies of The Valley, that magically trade places and set off on an adventure of a lifetime.”

West Side Story standout Rachel Zegler is fresh off a starring role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Coming up, Zegler will star in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. She stars alongisde Tom Blyth in the Hunger Games prequel.