Ben Simmons' agent speaks up.

After a 38-game absence, Brooklyn Nets guard-forward Ben Simmons returned to action in last Monday's meeting with the Utah Jazz. However, he's sidelined again because of an injury he sustained in that contest. Simmons' agent, Bernie Lee, meanwhile, tried to allay the fear of a serious injury to his client, explaining in a post on X that Brooklyn is merely being careful with the player's health.

“This is being done as he has a small irritated spot, the thought is by being cautious here with 3 days until the next game this can be put to rest and he can continue to work his way back to 10/10 game shape,” said Lee.

After playing the Suns Wednesday night, the Nets are scheduled to hit the road and meet Simmons' former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, on Saturday.

In a following post, Lee revealed the advice he gave the Nets star to avoid injury while protecting the rim.

“Yes and the one after that. I’ve also asked him to refrain from jumping over multiple people to block a lay up at the top of the square if he’s unsure of his landing spot but a huge part of the fun in all this is seeing what happens right?”

In the Nets' 147-114 win over the Jazz, Simmons came off the bench and posted a near triple-double of 10 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds in only 18 minutes. The performance excited Nets fans and Simmons' supporters, but they will all have to wait for at least a few days before seeing the former No. 1 overall pick get on the floor again.