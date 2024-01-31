Ben Simmons currently finds himself on the Nets' injury report ahead of an important game against Kevin Durant and the Suns.

One game after returning from a three-month layoff due to a back injury, Ben Simmons' status is in question for Wednesday's Brooklyn Nets-Phoenix Suns matchup. The Nets downgraded Simmons to questionable due to a left knee contusion.

The three-time All-Star suffered the injury while falling awkwardly after a block on his final play of Brooklyn's 147-114 win vs. the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Simmons had one of his best games as a Net during the win, posting 12 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists, and zero turnovers on his way to a plus-27 in 18 minutes. After the game, he shut down concerns that were spreading regarding an injury.

“No, I feel good,” the big man said. “Just another hit, a little awkward fall, but I feel good.”

The Aussie dealt with an injury to the same knee that forced him to miss extended time last season. He had blood drained from the knee and received PRP injections in both February and November of last year.

Simmons' injury struggles have been well-chronicled over his last three seasons. After playing in only 49 of the 210 possible games during that span, it's clear why there are concerns over any of his injuries.

After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season due to a back injury and mental health issues, Simmons had surgery on his L-4 and L-5 discs during the 2022 offseason. He played 42 games in 2022-23 before being shut down due to a nerve impingement in the right side of his back. The former first overall pick appeared in six games to start this season before suffering an impingement in the lower left side of his back.

Simmons missing more time would present a significant blow to a Nets team that was 5-17 over their last 22 games before Monday night's victory. Brooklyn ranked 26th in offensive rating and 17th in defensive rating during the aforementioned 22-game span. Without Simmons handling the ball in the open court, Jacque Vaughn's squad ranked 25th in fastbreak points during the cold stretch, while posting the league's third-worst effective field goal percentage.

Over six games before Simmons' injury early this season, the Nets ranked second in fastbreak points, averaging 20.6 per game. They scored 28 points in transition vs. Utah while dishing out 41 total assists.