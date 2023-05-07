The Brooklyn Nets have two picks — No. 21 and No. 22 — in the first round of the upcoming draft.

Though the players selected with those picks may not have much of a chance to contribute given the amount of rotation-level talent that the Nets have under contract, the uncertainty regarding the build of their roster leaves open multiple pathways.

Yet, with Nets guard Seth Curry entering free agency this offseason, there may be one hole that they need to fill more than any other.

Enter D’Moi Hodge.

Averaging 14.7 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game on 47.7 percent shooting from the field and 40.0 percent from 3 as a fifth-year senior, Hodge actually managed to have his best season while playing the best competition in his career.

Leaving the Cleveland State Vikings after a season in which he was named the 2022 Horizon Defensive Player of the Year and named a 2021-22 All-Horizon first-team selection, Hodge led the SEC in steals per game and 3-point percentage in 2022-23.

Nonetheless, the reason that the Nets must target D’Moi Hodge in the 2023 NBA Draft goes far past the numbers and accolades. It’s about fit and the ability to maximize their personnel.

Why Nets must target D’Moi Hodge in 2023 NBA Draft

Former State College of Florida Manatees, Cleveland State Vikings and Missouri Tigers guard D’Moi Hodge doesn’t just give the Brooklyn Nets a 3-point specialist to replace impending free agent Seth Curry.

Because he’s capable of devastating opposing teams with both his offense and defense at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds, he also gives the Nets a legitimate chance to start their four of their most talented players, including Ben Simmons.

Simmons’ play, health, and mindset have left a lot to be desired over the past few seasons. However, there are multiple reasons that the Nets still have try to get him back to his prime form.

The first reason being that Simmons is simply too expensive of a player to be glued to bench.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Him being paid $78.2 million through 2023-24 may not be Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn’s problem. Nonetheless, it is Vaughn’s duty to at least try to make it work with Simmons due to the success he had during his three All-Star seasons.

In fact, it’s arguably foolhardy not to try to find an ideal role for Simmons given what he accomplished before his career turned sour. A time that was truly not that long ago.

That said, adding an elite perimeter defender with a lightning-quick release from 3-point range like Hodge opens up a lot for the Nets.

It’s a copycat league

In fact, the irony of Hodge replacing Curry is that when looking at his brother’s team — Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors — the Nets already have a blueprint that they can follow.

Starting in the backcourt as the nominal point guard, prevented opposing teams from sagging off of him the way they would with Simmons. He may not be Stephen Curry but when he’s hot he can scare defenses, especially with his shooting range. In fact, the Nets could look to run him off screen after screen to overextend the defense spatially and physically.

Beside him in the backcourt, will be 6-foot-6 and 209-pound Mikal Bridges. However, with Bridges developing his in-between game in the manner of Kevin Durant or Andrew Wiggins, it’ll be forward Cam Johnson mirroring Klay Thompson’s role as a 3-point specialist.

Meanwhile, with Simmons playing a Draymond Green-like point-forward role, Nic Claxton does his best Kevon Looney impression at center, focusing on doing all the work he can in the paint to help his team succeed.

The Nets do still need a stretch-five behind Claxton in case they want to create more space inside the lane. However, big men like Drew Eubanks and Gorgui Dieng are hitting free agency, and they’ll have their chance to add that element to their offense this offseason as well.

It isn’t an exact replica of what the Warriors do, even factoring in the role that Spencer Dinwiddie can play as a Sixth Man. Nonetheless, it’s a path forward in what’s commonly considered a ‘copycat’ league.

A path that becomes much easier to navigate when they select Hodge in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.