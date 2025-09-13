Blaine Crim had a special moment in his MLB career during the Colorado Rockies' matchup against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Crim is playing his first season in the majors at age 27. The Texas Rangers selected him in the 19th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, staying there until they waived him in 2025. He eventually joined the Rockies in August.

Crim has played in five games ahead of the team's contest against the Padres. He scored one run as he tallied one walk after 11 at-bats.

This time, Crim accomplished his first career hit. It was a special one as well, firing a three-run homer to left-center field to give Colorado its first lead of the game.

Blaine Crim with a HR on his FIRST CAREER HIT

How Blaine Crim, Rockies played against Padres

It was a marvelous moment for Blaine Crim to achieve in his career, helping the Rockies beat the Padres 4-2 in Game 2.

Crim's home run proved to be crucial in the matchup. It gave Colorado all the momentum they needed to take the lead and protect it from going back to San Diego. The team scored all their runs via homers with Crim and Kyle Farmer landing the hits out of the fields.

The Rockies' bullpen was solid as they limited the Padres' production. They held them to five hits after 31 at-bats, including a homer in the first inning. Tanner Gordon started on the mound as he lasted six innings, striking out nine batters while allowing two hits and a run. Meanwhile, Victor Vodnik obtained the save.

Colorado improved to a 41-107 record on the season, being at the bottom of the NL West Division standings. They are 32.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks and 34.5 games behind the San Francisco Giants.

The Rockies will prepare for Game 3 of their series against the Padres. The contest will take place on Sept. 13 at 8:40 p.m. ET.