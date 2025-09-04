The Brooklyn Nets announced on Wednesday that they re-signed center Day'Ron Sharpe to a multi-year contract. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the contract includes two years and $12.5 million with a team option in the second year.

Brooklyn selected Sharpe with the No. 29 pick in the 2021 draft out of North Carolina. After emerging as a full-time member of Brooklyn's rotation in 2023-24, he enjoyed a breakout campaign last season.

Sharpe averaged 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 52/24/76 shooting splits in 18.1 minutes per game. The 23-year-old remained one of the NBA's most dominant rebounders, posting the league's second-highest offensive rebounding percentage (17.8) among players to play over 600 minutes, per BasketballReference. He also showed significant defensive improvement, posting a -6.7 defensive rating, the NBA's sixth-best mark among centers to play over 600 minutes, per CleaningTheGlass.

Sharpe's new contract puts him on a similar trajectory to Nets starting center Nic Claxton. Following his rookie contract, Claxton signed a two-year, $17.25 million deal. He emerged as one of the NBA's top defensive centers during his second contract and signed a four-year, $97 million extension last summer.

Sharpe will hope to follow a similar path. He will enter the year as Brooklyn's backup behind Claxton, a role he's said he's comfortable playing, so long as he gets his minutes. However, with the Nets committing to a rebuild, Claxton has been speculated as a trade candidate over the last calendar year.

A Claxton trade would open the door for Sharpe to audition for Brooklyn's starting center role. Regardless, Sharpe will have two seasons to prove his worth as a core piece of the team's next iteration.

“I never doubted that we were gonna get it done,” Sharpe told ClutchPoints at Summer League of returning to Brooklyn. “It feels great to come back and play for Jordi and play for Brooklyn. I like what they’re building. I just want to be a part of it. I’m still young, and I just want to see where it goes… I was just looking for what was the best option for me, and Brooklyn was it.”