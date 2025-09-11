Former Brooklyn Nets fan favorite Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has been campaigning on social media for an NBA opportunity this offseason. With NBA training camp two weeks away, it appears the 30-year-old will not return to the league this season. Hollis-Jefferson signed a contract with Filipino basketball club Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, according to HoopsHype.

The 6-foot-6 forward spent four seasons with the Nets after they selected him with the No. 23 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He averaged 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals on 44.4 percent shooting over 234 appearances with 147 starts. However, his struggles as a three-point shooter (21.2 percent on 0.7 attempts per game for his career) held him back.

Hollis-Jefferson last appeared in the NBA in 2021, when he played in 11 games with the Portland Trail Blazers. He played 60 games for the Toronto Raptors in 2019-20.

Hollis-Jefferson played for numerous overseas teams over the last four years. His most notable performance came at the 2023 FIBA World Cup while playing for Jordan. He averaged 23.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 46.8 percent shooting over five appearances and went viral for a 39-point performance during a loss to New Zealand.

Hollis-Jefferson recently explained his social media posts campaigning for an NBA opportunity during an interview with HoopsHype.

“I should be in the NBA, dude. I know everyone knows how hard I work, how much I care about basketball, but that's really where [my social media posts] stemmed from,” he said. “Just one of those days sitting and just thinking about the game, thinking about the highs and lows, and just wanting to be on that big stage and really, really wanting to be closer to home, to be closest to my kids. It's one thing for them to take a max five-hour flight to, say, California, versus a 20-hour travel day to Asia or somewhere else.”

Despite his desire to return to the NBA, it appears Hollis-Jefferson will finish his career overseas.